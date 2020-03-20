PM Narendra Modi responds to Kevin Pietersen's tweet, joins forces with 'explosive batsmen' to fight against COVID-19

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Friday won hearts as he took to social media platform Twitter to aware his Indian fans and followers about the novel coronavirus which is spreading like a wildfire all over the world. Confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to at least 241 in India on Friday with new cases being reported from parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Pietersen went desi as he posted an awareness message in Hindi with the help of Bengal and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami whille urging every Indian to follow the guidelines provided by the Indian government. The swashbuckling former cricketer appealed to everyone to remain at their respective residences for a few days to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Namaste india Folded hands hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai, hum sab apne apne sqarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1,” Pietersen had tweeted.

Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar



My Hindi teacher - @shreevats1 — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 20, 2020

Reacting to Pietersen’s tweet, PM Modi replied: “Explosive batsmen who've seen teams through crises have something to say to us. We too will come together to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona”

PM Modi even shared tweets by Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan in a bid to raise awareness surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Pietersen replied back to PM Modi by praising his leadership qualities as he wrote, in Hindi: "Shukriya Modi ji, aapki leadership bhi kaafi bispotak hai"

Shukriya Modi ji , aapki leadership bhi kaafi bispotak hai — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 20, 2020

PM Modi on Thursday had announced the implementation of ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 (Sunday) – under which no one is supposed to step out of their house between 7 am to 9 pm. He even urged the citizen to not panic and follow all the precaution as per the advisory issued by the Health Ministry. Many cricketers including the likes of Kohli, Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, to name a few, had praised PM Modi's speech while urging everyone to maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, all major sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak with dark clouds hovering over the 2020 Tokyo Olympics which is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9. Also, the Indian government has strictly advised against public gatherings.