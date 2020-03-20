WATCH: 'Masked' Virat Kohli refuses selfie request at airport over COVID-19 concern

The novel coronavirus has brought the entire world to a stand-still. While the World Health Organisation (WHO) has already issued advisories to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19, Indian Health Ministry is also continuously monitoring the situation in India while providing a fresh set of guidelines as per the situation.

Athletes have been asked to not oblige to request of selfies and autographs by the fans and maintain social distancing as much as possible. Keeping the advisory in mind, the Indian cricket team’s skipper Virat Kohli was seen refusing an autograph request by one of the fans at the airport.

While the location of the incident has not been revealed, a video of Kohli at the airport went viral on social media platform Twitter, where the Indian skipper is seen walking away from the young fan who waited for a selfie with the superstar.

Earlier on Friday, Kohli posted a video along with his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma as the power-couple pleaded everyone to stay safe and healthy while maintaining social distancing as much as possible.

Meanwhile, all the sporting events have been either cancelled or postponed keeping the spread of the novel coronavirus in mind. In the cricket world, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa was aborted mid-way whereas the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 until April 15.

All other sporting events such as Premier League, Bundesliga, French Open, Euro 2020, to name a few, have been postponed until further notice amid the COVID-19 pandemic.