PM Narendra Modi lashes out at Mamata Banerjee over centre's scheme for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed West Bengal government for not implementing centre's scheme for farmers under which they are being provided Rs 6,000 (USD 82) every year.

Modi said about 70 lakh (7 million) farmers in the state are not given benefits of the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) scheme despite the scheme being fully funded by the Centre.

"Around 70 lakh (7 million) farmers of West Bengal are not getting the benefit of this scheme, which is fully funded by the Centre. Bengal is the only state which is not allowing benefits of the schemes to reach the farmers," Modi was quoted as saying by The Indian Express while addressing a virtual event.

He also said that Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee has "destroyed" the state and said her government is playing politics against their own farmers.

"Mamata Banerjee govt has destroyed West Bengal, they're playing politics by stopping benefits for their own farmers. Her actions against the farmers have hurt me a lot. Why is the Opposition quiet on this?" asked Modi.

Modi also expressed surprise that while there have been massive protests against the farm bills, no such demonstration was visible in West Bengal for not implementing PM-KISAN scheme.

"Why there was no protest for ensuring PM-KISAN money," the prime minister asked.

"If you listen to 15 years old speech of Mamta, then you will know how much this ideology has ruined Bengal."

Modi also said that 23 lakh (2.3 million) farmers in the state applied for the scheme, but the West Bengal government took too long to complete the verification process.



