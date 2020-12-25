PM Narendra Modi releases over Rs 18,000 crore for around 9 crore farmers

Amid the ongoing protests against the three new agriculture laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses nine crore farmers from six states via video conferencing on December 25 - former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

PM Modi also interacted with farmers after the release of Rs 18,000 crores as part of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.



Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each through direct benefit transfer.

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon," Tomar said.

Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

