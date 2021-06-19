PM Modi’s approval rating highest among world leaders at 66%, says survey

A new survey by an American data intelligence firm, Morning Consult reveals that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to do better than various other global leaders in terms of approval ratings.

As per the firm, the daily global survey data relies on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country with a +/- 1-3 per cent margin of error. All the survey interviews were conducted online and among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample was representative of the literate population.

PM Narendra Modi’s global approval ratings have stood at 66 per cent. This comes after a decline in popularity ratings during the devastating second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. This rating is considered to be better than various other world leaders of over 13 countries including the US, UK, Russia, Australia, France, Canada, Brazil and Germany.

However, the rating has fallen by 9 per cent as it was 75 per cent a year ago.

The survey had a sample size of over 2,126 adults in India and was last updated on June 17. As per the survey, about 28 per cent disapproved of PM Modi, up from what was 20 per cent a year ago.

The prime minister’s approval rating was at 84 per cent on May 2-3, 2020.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi finished second in terms of the global approval rating at 65 per cent, followed by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 63 per cent.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stood at fourth position with 54 per cent, followed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel with 53 per cent.

The US President Joe Biden had 53 per cent approval rating, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with 48 per cent, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 44 per cent, South Korean President Moon Jae-In with 37 per cent, followed by Spanish Spain Pedro Sánchez with 36 per cent, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro with 35 per cent, French President Emmanuel Macron with 35 per cent and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with 29 per cent.