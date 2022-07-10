PM Modi wishes Eid al-Adha through personal letter to Turkish President

On the occasion of the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, through a personal letter to the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, extended on his own behalf & People of India, warm greetings to the President & People of Türkiye, as per a tweet by Indian Embassy in Turkey.

Indian and Turkish diplomats met after a four-year pause for political consultation in Ankara on June 10. For a long time, both countries have been looking at their relations only within their bilateral merits, but in recent years, India has become more active in the entire Indian Ocean region, including the Persian Gulf and Indo-Pacific. And, Turkiye has also been active in Central Asia and Eurasia, reconnecting with the Turkic population and cultures forming the Organization of Turkic States. India and Turkiye trade is reaching a nearly $10 billion benchmark, and India-Turkiye commercial and tourism relations have been increasing, therefore both countries cannot avoid a wider political consultation.

As reported by ANI, the Eleventh Session of India-Turkey Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs) was held in Ankara where both the countries agreed to hold the next round of consultations in the former country on mutually convenient dates next year. Minister of External Affairs Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma, led the Indian delegation for the FOC. During the consultations, both the countries exchanged their views on bilateral, multilateral and global issues including Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

"Both sides have also appreciated the commercial ties, which were on an upward trajectory with bilateral trade exceeding USD 10 billion in 2021-2022," the MA statement added.

They also agreed to commemorate 75 years of bilateral diplomatic relations in a befitting manner. The two sides had also reviewed the situation in their respective regions and also exchanged views on several multilateral issues. India and Turkiye enjoy close, friendly and deep-rooted ties dating back several centuries and share civilizational links. The recent political exchanges have imparted fresh momentum to our bilateral ties and opened several new avenues for cooperation.

