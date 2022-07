In pics: LGBT community parade in Madrid demanding end of animal cruelty

Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 06:19 PM(IST)

Madrid's LGBT community paraded on Sunday (July 3) with their dogs to demand the end of animals’ cruelty and promote adoptions from dog shelters. Under the slogan Feathers and Paws, the gay community gathered at Zerolo square, in the LGBT community's iconic Chueca neighbourhood, to walk along a pink carpet with their dogs with hundreds cheering them. “No person or animal should be mistreated,” said participant and public worker Jesus Isidro standing next to his Saint Bernard Lola.

They are not as difficult

Miguel Aragon (28), a Participant in the Feathers and Paws parade, said, “A dog has more responsibility, you have to put him down many times a day, in this case, a ferret you can keep at home, he may not even like to go out. This one doesn't care, he is quite sociable. They have a bad reputation, but they are not as difficult and they don't smell as bad as they say if you take good care of them.”



(Photograph:Reuters)