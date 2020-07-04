PM Modi wishes Donald Trump on US Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated US President Donald Trump and the people of the United States on the country's 244th Independence Day.

"I congratulate US President Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA," PM Modi tweeted.

"As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates."

Independence Day is annually celebrated in the United States on July 4 and is often known as "the Fourth of July".

This year the day is marred by a couple of factors -- the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, the Black Lives Matter movement, and Trump's Mt Rushmore speech.

