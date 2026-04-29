/PM Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath temple, scheduled to inaugurate Ganga Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Wednesday morning, where he offered prayers and performed darshan during his trip to the holy city. The visit precedes a busy schedule that includes a major roadshow in Varanasi and the inauguration of the Ganga Expressway later in the day, highlighting both the political outreach and development initiatives.

Large crowds gathered at Lahurabir crossing and along key routes to see the Prime Minister. Local BJP MLA Ravindra Jaiswal noted that Modi’s visits are often associated with fresh development announcements. “Whenever PM Modi comes to Kashi, he announces new inaugurations before leaving… Today, he is going to seek (Kashi Vishwanath) Baba’s blessings… Today, the news spread that he is coming, and the people of Varanasi could not stop themselves and thronged the road to get a glimpse and greet him,” Jaiswal told ANI.