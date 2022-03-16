PM Modi urges children to get vaccinated as India starts inoculation drive for 12-14 age group

Covid vaccination for the 12-14 age group and precautionary doses for those above 60 kicked off across India on Wednesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to turn up in large numbers and get themselves vaccinated.

While India initially started the Covid immunisation programme for adults aged 60 and above, the drive was gradually expanded to cover those aged 15 to 17 years from January 3.

Covaxin is being administered for those aged 15 to 17, while indigenous Cobervax vaccine is being given to the 12-14 age group, where 6 to 6.5 million youngers are expected to be covered.

Two doses of Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12 to 14 years age group in an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said

In a tweet, PM Modi called the vaccination for the adolescent groups an ''important step'' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read | India becomes first country in world to administer COVID-19 DNA vaccine

“Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines & all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated,” PM Modi said.

Today is an important day in India’s efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2022 ×

Recalling the initial days of the programme where India fought vaccine hesitancy and shortage, Modi said the country is now in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic, while urging people to follow all precautions.

“Today, India has many ‘Made in India’ vaccines. We have also granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation. We are in a much better position to fight this deadly pandemic. At the same time, we have to keep following all Covid-19 precautions,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Also read | Why were Pfizer and Moderna vaccines not available in India? Health minister responds

The Union government has asked states to organise dedicated COVID-19 vaccination sessions through earmarked centres and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of adolescents. The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available COVID-19 vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies)