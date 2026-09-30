/PM Modi, Trump hold 'productive' phone call, discuss trade, defence, energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 30) held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, their first such conversation since the US Congress passed a new law giving the US president greater powers to impose tariffs on countries importing Russian energy.

The two leaders reviewed India-US cooperation in trade, defence, energy and critical technologies. They also discussed regional and international developments and ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

Sharing details of the conversation on X, Modi said the two leaders agreed to maintain close engagement and take the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.

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"Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward."

The Prime Minister also said he and Trump exchanged views on regional and international issues, including efforts to advance global peace and security.

"We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security".

Modi, Trump review bilateral cooperation

The Prime Minister's Office said the conversation covered progress in several areas of bilateral cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement reads.

The PMO said Modi and Trump also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both leaders agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

"They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries."

Their discussion also included regional and international developments and ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

"The leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security," according to the release.

“Both leaders agreed to remain in touch,” it added.

Call comes amid Russia sanctions law

The conversation comes days after the US Congress passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The law gives Trump the authority to impose secondary tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that import Russian energy.

The legislation allows the US president to select tariff rates, modify them every 180 days or issue strategic waivers. India, as a major importer of Russian energy, could be affected by the new powers.

However, neither Modi's post nor the PMO's readout mentioned the sanctions law or any specific tariff discussion during the phone call.