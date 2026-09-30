/INDIA bloc announces 'Save Democracy' marches from October 2, EC protest on October 6

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday (Sept. 30) announced a series of protests against the Election Commission, raising concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and what it described as threats to democratic institutions.

The announcement followed a coordination meeting of opposition parties in New Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, with several leaders sharing their views. Uddhav Thackeray and Hemant Soren also participated in the discussions.

"Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.

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Kharge alleged that democratic institutions were being weakened and claimed that the Election Commission was being influenced by the government. He also accused the opposition of facing disruptions to its democratic functioning and alleged that elections were being won through unfair means.

INDIA bloc announces nationwide protest plan

The INDIA bloc will organise district-level “Save Democracy Marches” from October 2 to October 8. Opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission on October 6.

Opposition leaders will also seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise their concerns over electoral institutions and electoral rolls.

The bloc has planned five major rallies in October and November, with venues and dates to be finalised soon. A major rally will be held in Delhi on November 1.

"Members of the INDIA bloc will stage protests at DM offices from October 2 to October 8, and on October 6, all opposition MPs will march to the Election Commission. Opposition leaders will seek an appointment with the President in the second week of October to apprise her of the manner in which institutions are being taken over. Five major rallies will be held in Oct-Nov, and the venues and dates will be finalised soon. A major rally will be organised in Delhi on November 1 because everyone now acknowledges what Rahul ji and Didi used to say on 'vote chori'"

Kharge also demanded the rollback of the SIR process and greater transparency in electoral rolls. He called for accountability from the Election Commission and said, “the ballot belongs to the people.”

Rahul Gandhi targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using him to manipulate electoral outcomes.

In a post on X, Gandhi questioned why Kumar was the only Indian citizen with what he described as lifelong blanket legal immunity.

"Q. Why is CEC Gyanesh Kumar the only Indian with lifelong blanket legal immunity? A. Because PM Modi uses him to steal elections," said Gandhi.

Kharge also called for Kumar's removal, claiming that the Chief Election Commissioner had been exposed over questions raised by his fellow members.

"Today our Chief Election Commissioner stands totally exposed. His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our electoral rolls."