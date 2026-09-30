/Meta’s Muse AI agent can now run more of your business: Shopify, Slack, Dropbox and more added

Meta is taking its Muse AI agent beyond consumers and into small businesses, adding integrations with Shopify, Dropbox, Slack, Canva and a long list of other workplace tools.

The move is significant because Meta is not positioning Muse as another stand-alone chatbot. Instead, the company wants the agent to work across the software businesses already use for sales, operations and marketing.

Meta says Muse can connect to Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook pages and Meta ad accounts. It can also understand what a business sells, how its brand communicates and the questions customers ask most often. The service is available for free with usage limits, while businesses that need more usage can pay for a subscription.

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Muse connects to the tools small businesses already use

Meta is adding integrations across a wide range of business software. They include Shopify, Dropbox, Slack, Asana, Box, Canva, Figma, Granola, HighLevel, Intuit QuickBooks, Klaviyo, Lovable, Notion, Stripe and Zoom. The idea is straightforward: instead of asking an AI chatbot to work from information manually pasted into a conversation, Muse can potentially work with information already stored across a company's connected services. For a small business owner, that could mean using the agent across marketing, customer questions, sales information and day-to-day operations from one place. Meta says small businesses told it they were “short on hours, not ideas”, leading to the development of Muse for Small Business.

Meta wants Muse to become more than a chatbot

The expansion comes as Meta increases its push into business AI. Just a day earlier, the company introduced Meta Enterprise Platform, a broader initiative aimed at bringing Meta’s AI technology to businesses and developers. Meta has hired Chirantan “CJ” Desai, previously CEO of MongoDB, to lead the new initiative. The company says its business push will include Muse, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code. That gives the latest Muse expansion a larger purpose. Meta is trying to turn its AI technology into a platform businesses can use across their existing workflows rather than keeping it confined to consumer chat.

Why Meta is pushing AI agents into business