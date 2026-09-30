/Meta’s Muse AI agent can now run more of your business: Shopify, Slack, Dropbox and more added

Meta is taking its Muse AI agent beyond consumers and into small businesses, adding integrations with Shopify, Dropbox, Slack, Canva and a long list of other workplace tools.
The move is significant because Meta is not positioning Muse as another stand-alone chatbot. Instead, the company wants the agent to work across the software businesses already use for sales, operations and marketing.
Meta says Muse can connect to Instagram professional account analytics, Facebook pages and Meta ad accounts. It can also understand what a business sells, how its brand communicates and the questions customers ask most often. The service is available for free with usage limits, while businesses that need more usage can pay for a subscription.
Muse connects to the tools small businesses already use
Meta is adding integrations across a wide range of business software. They include Shopify, Dropbox, Slack, Asana, Box, Canva, Figma, Granola, HighLevel, Intuit QuickBooks, Klaviyo, Lovable, Notion, Stripe and Zoom. The idea is straightforward: instead of asking an AI chatbot to work from information manually pasted into a conversation, Muse can potentially work with information already stored across a company's connected services. For a small business owner, that could mean using the agent across marketing, customer questions, sales information and day-to-day operations from one place. Meta says small businesses told it they were “short on hours, not ideas”, leading to the development of Muse for Small Business.
Meta wants Muse to become more than a chatbot
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The expansion comes as Meta increases its push into business AI. Just a day earlier, the company introduced Meta Enterprise Platform, a broader initiative aimed at bringing Meta’s AI technology to businesses and developers. Meta has hired Chirantan “CJ” Desai, previously CEO of MongoDB, to lead the new initiative. The company says its business push will include Muse, Meta Business Agent, Muse API and Muse Code. That gives the latest Muse expansion a larger purpose. Meta is trying to turn its AI technology into a platform businesses can use across their existing workflows rather than keeping it confined to consumer chat.
Why Meta is pushing AI agents into business
AI agents are increasingly being designed to perform tasks rather than simply answer questions. For small businesses, that distinction could matter. An agent that can access marketing data, customer information, accounting tools and collaboration software could potentially handle more of the work involved in running a company. Meta’s timing is also notable. Muse launched earlier this month and, according to the supplied report, topped the US and Canadian app charts ahead of ChatGPT. Now Meta is attempting to turn that consumer momentum into a business opportunity. The bigger question is whether small businesses will trust an AI agent with access to so many parts of their operations. Meta’s strategy suggests it believes the value of an AI assistant will increase significantly when it understands the whole business, not just a single question.