/Saudi Arabia, Jordan deny reports of meeting with Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

Saudi Arabia has denied reports that the representative of the Kingdom was attending a meeting between the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has warned the United Arab Emirates of “highly dangerous consequences”.

"No official meetings. No talks. Nothing whatsoever. Our stance on Israel remains unchanged," a Saudi official told the AFP news agency on Tuesday. Jordan also denied any report of its officials attending a possible meeting, and claimed that these reports in the Israeli press are driven by electoral reasons related to Netanyahu.

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Israeli media outlet Ynet published a report claiming officials from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar and Libya had attended an expanded meeting between the two sides in Abu Dhabi after Netanyahu met Sheikh Mohammed. The meeting reportedly focused on Iran, the Houthis, security cooperation and regional defence systems. Ynet later retracted that report, suggesting that it couldn't verify whether the meeting had taken place.

Tehran also condemned the visit, calling Netanyahu's presence in the region at the moment extremely "dangerous and alarming”. Iran also urged other countries in the region to remain vigilant against threats to collective peace and security, according to statements reported by Anadolu Agency.