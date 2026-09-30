/Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan, lover Sahil convicted of husband Saurabh Rajput’s murder

The Meerut District Court on Wednesday (Sept. 30) convicted Muskan and Sahil in the murder case of Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput, who was killed in March 2025.

The case has gone through 126 hearings and testimonies before District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra, with both the prosecution and defence presenting their arguments. The judge remarked that crime creates an atmosphere of fear in society before delivering the verdict.

The case gained widespread attention after Rajput's dismembered body was found concealed in a blue plastic drum at his home in Meerut. The drum later emerged as a key piece of evidence in the investigation.

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How the case unfolded

According to the police case, Muskan Rastogi sedated her husband by mixing a substance into his food at their Indra Nagar home on March 3, 2025. Her lover Sahil Shukla arrived soon after, and the prosecution said the two stabbed Rajput to death.

The prosecution further said that the couple then dismembered his body in the bathroom. They placed the body parts inside a large blue plastic drum and filled it with a mixture of sand, water and cement. The investigation found that the container was sealed after the mixture was poured into it to help suppress the smell from decomposition.

The following day, the two left for Himachal Pradesh. According to the investigation, Rastogi continued using Rajput's mobile phone and sent messages to his family, giving the impression that he was alive and away on a business trip.

The court's conviction came 13 months after the murder, bringing the trial to a major stage.