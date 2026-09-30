Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump says leading technology executives have signed a non-binding commitment to develop safeguards for artificial intelligence, while the White House leaves open the possibility of future regulation. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over AI safety and its impact on society.

G20 trade officials are meeting in Milwaukee as US tariffs and concerns over industrial overcapacity strain relations between major economies, including India, China and the European Union. Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Kyiv have killed two people and wounded four, according to Ukrainian officials.