Latest News Today Live Updates: US President Donald Trump says leading technology executives have signed a non-binding commitment to develop safeguards for artificial intelligence, while the White House leaves open the possibility of future regulation. The announcement comes amid growing concerns over AI safety and its impact on society.
G20 trade officials are meeting in Milwaukee as US tariffs and concerns over industrial overcapacity strain relations between major economies, including India, China and the European Union. Meanwhile, Russian strikes on Kyiv have killed two people and wounded four, according to Ukrainian officials.
A new ocean report warns that warming polar waters and shrinking sea ice are transforming marine ecosystems, threatening wildlife and exposing Arctic coastal infrastructure to greater risks. In Japan, Nagoya's mayor has apologised for transport and accommodation problems affecting athletes at the Asian Games.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (Sep 30) rejected the bail pleas of former JNU scholar Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 North East Delhi riots case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has received feedback from the United States on a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The feedback was reportedly sent via Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday (Sep 29). Last week, US President Donald Trump rejected the Iranian proposal, claiming that Iranians want to make a deal “immediately” because they were losing the war “so badly”. After this, Araghchi said that Tehran was “fully prepared” for the war to be resumed, even if it came to a “doomsday war”, but added that Iran was ready for diplomacy.
Saudi Arabia has denied reports that the representative of the Kingdom was attending a meeting between the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi at the weekend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 30) held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, their first such conversation since the US Congress passed a new law giving the US president greater powers to impose tariffs on countries importing Russian energy.
One Indian sailor among five was killed by Somali pirates aboard a hijacked oil tanker MT Hoarner 25, off the coast of Somalia. Among the five were also three Pakistanis and one Myanmar national, said the Puntland maritime officials. Additionally, three Pakistanis and one Indian were injured. Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) said that it successfully retook control of the vessel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Wednesday that the evidence indicates that the flydubai pilot who stabbed his fellow pilot intended to crash the plane and called the development an “extremely serious security incident”.
A passenger detailed what happened aboard the Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday (Sep 30), when one of the pilots tried to hijack the flight with the intention of crashing it. The Boeing 737 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia after the situation turned scary mid-flight. Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir described the incident as an attempted “terrorist” attack. The plane’s captain and co-pilot both sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital. The pilot who stabbed his co-pilot has been arrested and is being interrogated by the Saudi authorities.
Following a hijacking scare aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday (Sep 30), the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. According to reports, one of the pilots tried to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. He also attacked the other pilot. Following the chaos on board, the Boeing 737 MAX safely landed in Saudi Arabia. A video taken by a passenger aboard the plane emerged on social media, showing people clapping and cheering as the flight landed.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met a delegation from Rothschild & Co in London on September 29 but made the mistake of sharing the development on social media and subsequently inviting a vitriolic backlash from Pakistanis.
US President Donald Trump held an emergency meeting with his advisers on whether to impose a domestic diesel export ban, or other curbs to contain a crisis ahead of the midterm election, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. This is to address the rising domestic fuel prices, which are near historic records around $6.50 per gallon and the possible backlash in the November election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the first session of the newly elected State Duma, saying that 46 veterans and active-duty participants in the war in Ukraine have taken seats in the new parliament. "Maintaining the traditions of frontline brotherhood, they will strengthen and reinforce the legislative body," Putin says.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday (Sep 29) that the government could consider rejoining the European Union (EU) as part of a longer-term review of Britain’s relationship with the bloc. He made the remarks while speaking to the BBC, and said that he will examine "what is doable." Burnham said he had previously supported rejoining the EU within his lifetime, but that this was "not necessarily" his position now. He also said that Brexit arrangements had caused "more harm than good.” Britain formally exited the EU in 2020, becoming the first nation to leave the group, thus ending 47 years of membership.
The Meerut District Court on Wednesday convicted Muskan and Sahil in the murder case of Merchant Navy worker Saurabh Rajput, who was killed in March 2025.
The case has gone through 126 hearings and testimonies before District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra, with both the prosecution and defence presenting their arguments. The judge remarked that crime creates an atmosphere of fear in society before delivering the verdict.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the alleged larger conspiracy case related to the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots.
A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhatt dismissed their appeals against the July 4 order of the Karkardooma Court, which had rejected their regular bail applications.
The United States on Wednesday formally ended its military mission against jihadists in Iraq after coalition troops and equipment left Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan region.
Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said the withdrawal marked the completion of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, in line with the September 2024 US-Iraq joint statement and Washington's national interests.
"Today, the United States and our Coalition partners formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, consistent with the September 2024 US-Iraq joint statement and US national interests," Parnell said in a statement.
Israeli media outlets Channel 12 and Ynet claimed in a report citing unnamed officials that there is a terror angle to the Flydubai pilot altercation incident. The outlet said that the emergency involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv may have been an attempted terror attack. However, authorities have not reached a definitive conclusion. The Flydubai aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia following a violent altercation in the cockpit. Channel 12 reported that intensive discussions are currently underway in Israel over the incident. Unconfirmed reports in Hebrew-language media claim that the co-pilot, an Omani national, is being questioned by Saudi authorities after allegedly stabbing the Emirati captain and attempting to crash the aircraft. At the time of writing this report, there has been no official statement so far from Israeli, Saudi or Emirati authorities confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A Flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Israel had a major scare when one of the pilots tried to hijack the flight with the intention of crashing it, an Israeli official said. He attacked the other pilot, after which the plane started dipping steeply. Squawk code 7700, a general international emergency signal, was initially transmitted before switching to 7500, which signals hijacking and unlawful interference. The plane later went back to the original distress code.
After the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together.
"Discussions continued for around three-and-a-half hours. Many leaders expressed their views. Uddhav Thackeray ji and Hemant Soren ji also shared their views. Everyone has decided to fight together in a united manner," Kharge said.
Kharge alleged that institutions were being weakened and accused the Election Commission of being influenced by the government. He alleged that elections were being won through unfair means and claimed that the democratic functioning of opposition parties was being disrupted.
He announced a nationwide protest programme, saying that INDIA bloc leaders would hold a "Save Democracy March" at the district level from October 2 to October 8. He further said that opposition MPs would march to the Election Commission on October 6, while opposition leaders would meet President Droupadi Murmu in the second week of October to raise concerns over alleged institutional issues.
A loud blast occurred at the CHT unit of the Hydro Sulphur Treatment Unit at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) near Mangaluru on Wednesday (Sep 30), with fire and thick black smoke seen rising from the premises, triggering panic in nearby areas. The incident reportedly occurred at the third phase of MRPL at Kalavar, about 15 km from Mangaluru, around 12.25 pm. The emergency team of MRPL has rushed to the spot. Fire and thick black smoke were seen rising from the place following the blast. READ MORE
The Supreme Court on Wednesday strongly pulled up the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police over registering an unnamed FIR despite the police allegedly knowing the accused’s identity. A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned how people could trust the police in such circumstances, and suggested that the CBI take over all criminal investigations in the State. It went on to observe that it may even disband the entire State police force.
“Why did you write unknown if the person was caught at the spot? How will people trust the police?” the Court said. The Court’s remarks came after the petitioner, who appeared in-person, alleged that the accused had been apprehended at the spot but was still not named in the FIR. The Court also raised concerns over the possibility of an accused being named later through a supplementary document. “Perhaps…. you can substitute the name, bring in one of your own names…” the Court observed.
A woman was found dead with injuries after she checked into a hotel room with her friend in the SR Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad, police said. According to SR Nagar Police, a man identified as Prasad Rao filed a complaint on September 22, stating that his friend's daughter, Nikitha, lived in Hyderabad along with her friend Ravi Teja. Police said that on September 21, Nikitha and Ravi Teja had taken a hotel room in the afternoon. The circumstances surrounding what happened inside the room remain under investigation.
Sailors were aboard M/T Eureka, which was hijacked off Somalia’s Puntland region in May. Egypt announced Wednesday the release of eight Egyptian sailors who had been held aboard an oil tanker hijacked off Somalia’s Puntland region since May.
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the sailors, who were aboard the M/T Eureka, were freed after the vessel was hijacked off the coast of Puntland on May 2. Their release followed sustained diplomatic contacts by Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with Somali and Yemeni officials, the ministry said. Abdelatty also instructed the Egyptian Embassy in Mogadishu to receive the sailors, check on their well-being and arrange their return to Egypt on the earliest available flight.
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released new Class 9 Social Science textbook, titled “Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2." Among other things, it contains chapters and sections on income tax, startup entrepreneurship, Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. READ MORE
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday emphasised women's safety and empowerment while addressing students at the ‘Parampara Se Pragati’ programme at Maitreyi College, saying that strict action would be taken against those involved in wrongdoing.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that women often prioritise their families over themselves and urged girls to choose themselves and focus on their own growth. "Girls and women often have one shortcoming: they think they do not want to do anything for themselves and only want to do things for their families. But first, choose yourself," she said. Recalling her own journey, the Chief Minister said that she never imagined she would one day become the Chief Minister and address students. "When I was a student like you, I never thought that I would become the Chief Minister and speak to you," Gupta said.
An Iranian boat named ‘Azad’ carrying 526 kg of narcotics was intercepted in the Arabian Sea following intelligence inputs that allegedly revealed a Pakistan-to-Tamil Nadu delivery plan, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Joshi said the operation was launched after the Gujarat ATS received information about a long-wanted accused from Gujarat who had allegedly contacted a Nigerian national in connection with bringing a large consignment of narcotics into India. “On September 10, Police Inspector JM Patel of the Gujarat ATS received information that a long-wanted accused from Gujarat had contacted a Nigerian national; at the latter's behest, the Nigerian had met an individual in Gujarat,” Joshi said. Based on the intelligence, the ATS learnt that a consignment of more than 500 kg of narcotics was to be brought into India on the Iranian boat Azad. Joshi said an advance payment had also been transferred in connection with the alleged operation.
Passengers aboard a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv recounted scenes of panic, including screams, blood in the cockpit and a sudden dive, after the aircraft made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with Israeli passengers reportedly helping crew restrain an attacker, The Times of Israel reported.
A passenger told Israeli media that passengers heard screams before the cockpit was opened and blood was seen inside. “We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit, and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife,” the unnamed woman told the network via text message, according to The Times of Israel. She said Israeli passengers helped restrain the attacker along with members of the crew.
The US military says it has completed the withdrawal of its troops from Iraq, ending a 12-year mission. The United States said Wednesday it had "formally concluded" its mission against jihadists in Iraq, following the withdrawal of troops from Erbil airbase in the Kurdistan region.
After the INDIA bloc coordination meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced a series of protests against the Election Commission and alleged threats to democratic institutions, saying opposition parties would work together in a coordinated manner.
Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge said discussions continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours, with leaders from various parties sharing their views and agreeing to fight together.
A Budapest appeals court on Wednesday reduced the prison sentence of a German non-binary anti-fascist activist convicted of participating in anti-Nazi violence, cutting the term from eight years to seven. Maja T., 25, was found guilty in February of taking part in assaults in Budapest in 2023, ahead of the annual “Day of Honour” event commemorating Nazi soldiers. Prosecutors said the activist was a member of a multinational far-left group that attacked nine people on the streets, including German and Polish nationals whom the group identified as far-right extremists.
A Saudi official on Wednesday denied reports by AFP that representatives from the kingdom had participated in a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Israeli media had reported that Saudi officials joined an expanded session following the Netanyahu-Mohamed bin Zayed meeting. According to those reports, the discussions focused on security cooperation, Iran, Yemen’s Houthi movement and regional air defence systems.
Apple said Wednesday that it has launched its payment service in India as the tech giant seeks to tap into the country’s rapidly growing digital payments market. More than 80 per cent of India’s digital payments are processed through the homegrown Unified Payments Interface (UPI). According to the International Monetary Fund, UPI is the world’s largest real-time payment system by transaction volume. In India, the market is currently dominated by Walmart-owned PhonePe, Alphabet’s Google Pay and homegrown fintech major Paytm.
The United States on Wednesday said it had ‘formally concluded’ its mission against jihadists in Iraq, after the withdrawal of troops from Erbil airbase in the Kurdistan region. "Today, the United States and our Coalition partners formally concluded Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq, consistent with the September 2024 US-Iraq joint statement and US national interests," the Pentagon said in a statement.
The United Kingdom’s economy grew 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026, according to revised figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday. The estimate was raised from the initial 0.4% reading, following 0.6% growth in the first quarter.
Real GDP per head also increased 0.5% during the April-June period and was 1.2% higher than a year earlier. Real household disposable income per head rose 1%, recovering from a 0.8% decline in the previous quarter.
The household saving ratio edged up 0.2 percentage points to 8.8%, largely due to higher non-pension saving. The ONS also revised full-year 2025 real GDP growth down slightly to 1.2%, from its previous estimate.
A Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Wednesday granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seven days to file a supplementary chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta listed the matter for further hearing on October 7.
The CBI had earlier filed a chargesheet against 13 accused, spanning around 20,000 pages and citing approximately 360 witnesses. The agency has alleged that questions were extracted during the paper-setting and translation process and circulated through multiple channels before the May 3 examination.
The investigation also involves Sheshrav Bajrang Suryavanshi, arrested on September 2. The CBI alleges he arranged purported leaked papers for candidates, collected money and brought students to a house in Nanded where questions were supplied.
More than 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The National Testing Agency cancelled it on May 12 following leak allegations and held a re-examination on June 21.
The Election Commission on Wednesday night (Sep 29) removed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration added to Form 6, from its ECINET application portal in states where the revision has concluded. According to Indian Express report, the official confirmation comes four days after the ECI announced that “for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.” The full Commission had decided on Sep 26 that the requirement would apply only during the exercise. Form 6 is the statutory form used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
A flydubai Boeing 737 MAX operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv declared an emergency while flying over northern Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and diverted toward Saudi territory, according to flight-tracking data. The aircraft, identified as flydubai flight FZ1073, had been heading toward Israel when its flight path changed over northern Saudi Arabia. Tracking data showed the plane turning away from Tel Aviv and later heading toward Tabuk. The aircraft eventually landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.
The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it had foiled a major maritime drug smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep. India, as per the Coast Guard, has seized narcotics valued at more than ₹3,000 crore in the international market, apprehending five Pakistani nationals.
Russian strikes killed two people and wounded four others in Kyiv overnight, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, following a ballistic missile alert.
The attacks sparked fires and damaged houses, warehouses, commercial buildings and other sites in the capital and surrounding region. AFP journalists reported hearing several dozen explosions and observing disruptions to power distribution.
Ukraine's air force had warned of a ballistic missile threat before reporting that missiles were heading towards Kyiv. Ukrainian officials also said Russia has been deploying faster jet-powered drones that are harder to intercept.
G20 trade ministers are set to begin two days of talks in Milwaukee, with US tariffs, concerns over industrial overcapacity and trade tensions expected to dominate discussions.
The United States, which holds the G20 presidency, has imposed tariffs on trading partners and launched investigations involving forced-labour practices and excess industrial capacity. China has rejected criticism of its exports.
Analysts expect limited progress, while Canada and the European Union are looking to deepen trade ties beyond the US. India could also move closer to finalising a long-awaited trade agreement with Washington.
Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa has apologised to athletes following complaints about accommodation and transport at the Asian Games in Japan.
"We must offer our apologies to the athletes and others affected by these inconveniences," Hirosawa said, acknowledging mishandling, human errors and poor communication with national teams.
The Games have faced criticism over a shortage of beds, temporary wooden cabins and unreliable bus services. Some athletes were also stranded at the airport after arriving for the event, which began on September 19 and ends Sunday.
Climate change is rapidly reshaping polar oceans, with Arctic waters warming, sea ice shrinking and wildlife losing habitat, according to the latest Copernicus Ocean State Report.
The report said Arctic sea surface and sea-ice temperatures rose 4.2°C between 1982 and 2024. Sea ice has been shrinking by nearly 500,000 square kilometres per decade since 1979, increasing coastal erosion risks.
In Antarctica, record-low sea ice in 2022 coincided with the first recorded large-scale breeding failure of emperor penguins. More than 90% of colonies could be near-extinct by 2100 if ice loss continues at its current rate.
Trump said the executives had signed a voluntary agreement that would put their commitment to AI safeguards on paper.
Notably, the document is not legally binding, although it leaves open the possibility that some of its measures could eventually be incorporated into legislation or regulations.
US President Donald Trump said technology executives have signed a “morally binding” commitment to establish safeguards for artificial intelligence, following a White House meeting with leading industry figures.
"They're going to police themselves," Trump said. The White House Accord calls for internal controls, audits and board oversight, while leaving open the possibility of future laws or regulations.
The meeting included executives from Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, Google and Amazon. Trump also signed an executive order directing federal agencies to use the terms “super intelligence” and “SI” where possible.