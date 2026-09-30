/Flydubai Dubai-Tel Aviv flight: Terror attack or cockpit altercation? Here's what Israeli media claims

Israeli media outlets Channel 12 and Ynet claimed in report citing unnamed officials that there is a terror angle to the Flydubai pilot altercation incident. The outlet said that the emergency involving a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv may have been an attempted terror attack. However, authorities have not reached a definitive conclusion. The Flydubai aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia following a violent altercation in the cockpit. Channel 12 reported that intensive discussions are currently underway in Israel over the incident. Unconfirmed reports in Hebrew-language media claim that the co-pilot, an Omani national, is being questioned by Saudi authorities after allegedly stabbing the Emirati captain and attempting to crash the aircraft. At the time of writing this report, there has been no official statement so far from Israeli, Saudi or Emirati authorities confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Here's what happened on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

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A Flydubai aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv experienced a major emergency after an altercation reportedly broke out between the pilots. An Israeli official said the pilot attempted to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it and attacked his co-pilot, causing the plane to descend sharply. The aircraft initially transmitted Squawk code 7700, the international emergency code for a general emergency, before switching to 7500, which indicates unlawful interference. The aircraft later returned to the 7700 emergency code.

Amid the chaos on board, the Boeing 737 MAX diverted and made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. The Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post a ‘major disaster was narrowly avoided’ after passengers reportedly managed to subdue the pilot. The incident was serious enough to prompt Israel to scramble fighter jets, according to reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz also held an urgent discussion on the situation. Israeli airspace was temporarily closed as authorities responded to the unfolding emergency. However, several key details remain unconfirmed, and there has been no official account from Israeli, Saudi or Emirati authorities establishing whether the incident was an attempted terror attack or a hijacking attempt.

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