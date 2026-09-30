/Why did Trump reject Iran’s latest proposal? Araghchi receives US feedback

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has received feedback from the United States on a seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The feedback was reportedly sent via Qatari mediators in Doha on Tuesday (Sep 29). Last week, US President Donald Trump rejected the Iranian proposal, claiming that Iranians want to make a deal “immediately” because they were losing the war “so badly”. After this, Araghchi said that Tehran was “fully prepared” for the war to be resumed, even if it came to a “doomsday war”, but added that Iran was ready for diplomacy.

After receiving an official response from the US, Araghchi is expected to discuss it in Tehran on Wednesday (Sep 30), Reuters reported, citing an official who was not Iranian but was familiar with the talks. The official added that the Qatari mediators met Araghchi and his team on their way back from the US and conveyed the feedback ​they had received from Washington on Monday (Sep 28).

Why did US reject Iran’s proposal?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The official said that the disagreement was not over the components of the plan but rather the sequencing of the steps. Trump rejected the proposal on Saturday (Sep 26), calling it “unacceptable”. The US rejection prompted further Qatari mediation.

“They have made a proposal and I rejected it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Iran’s plan includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resumption of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program. It also demands lifting of the US naval blockade and ending of sanctions.

“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” he added. “They want to make a deal, and I think that’s fine. I like making a deal too, but that deal would not be acceptable.”

Araghchi said that the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened and maritime passage could be restored if the necessary conditions were met under the plan. The document proposes a seven-day confidence-building period designed to bring both sides back to an enhanced version of the memorandum of understanding reached in June, including specific measures concerning Iran’s nuclear programme, the official said, without providing further details.