/One Indian sailor among 5 killed aboard oil tanker off Somalia coast

One Indian sailor among five was killed by Somali pirates aboard a hijacked oil tanker MT Hoarner 25, off the coast of Somalia. Among the five were also three Pakistanis and one Myanmar national, said the Puntland maritime officials. Additionally, three Pakistanis and one Indian were injured. Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) said that it successfully retook control of the vessel.

The tanker, which was carrying about 18,500 barrels, was moving towards Mogadishu. It had been held by pirates since April 21. According to the BBC, the hijacked tanker was anchored near the Somali coast between the fishing towns of Xaafun and Bander Beyla. Officials said that there were a total of 17 citizens on board. They included 10 Pakistanis, four Indonesians, one Indian, one Sri Lankan and a Myanmar national. The PMPF launched the rescue operation on September 29, 2026, capturing 16 suspected pirates.

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India has expressed grief over the tragic death of its citizen during the counter-piracy operations. The Indian High Commission in Kenya expressed deep grief over the tragedy. The embassy confirmed it is in close contact with Somali authorities and the victim's family in Kolkata to expedite the repatriation of his mortal remains.

“All other Indian seafarers on board are reportedly safe, including those on MT Sibu 1 and MT Eureka, which have also been recently rescued. The High Commission remains in close touch with the concerned authorities in Somalia regarding their safety, well-being and repatriation.”