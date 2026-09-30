Following a hijacking scare aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Israel on Wednesday (Sep 30), the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. According to reports, one of the pilots tried to hijack the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. He also attacked the other pilot. Following the chaos on board, the Boeing 737 MAX safely landed in Saudi Arabia. A video taken by a passenger aboard the plane emerged on social media, showing people clapping and cheering as the flight landed.

According to a statement from the company operating the airport, the Flydubai plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk “at 9:45 am (0645 GMT), and its captain and copilot were found to have injuries and were transported to hospital”.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What happened on Flydubai flight?

According to an AFP report, citing a passenger on board the flight, one of the pilots attacked his co-pilot and tried to crash the plane to carry out a “suicide attack”. Passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon said that the aircraft was “pretty much out of control” when the stabbing happened over Jordan.

“The co-pilot tried to murder the pilot and basically carry out a suicide attack on the plane,” she told reporters via a speakerphone held up by her mother at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

Flightradar website data showed that the aircraft suddenly lost altitude mid-flight, dropping from nearly 34,000 feet at 0521 GMT to less than 17,000 feet at 0522 GMT.

“It was really on the way to crashing, and it was simply the resourcefulness of many people who took control of the co-pilot and neutralised him,” she added.

‘Terrorist’ wanted to crash plane

Israel’s far-right national security minister said that the emergency landing of the Tel Aviv-bound plane was due to a “terrorist” who wanted to crash the plane and kill Israelis onboard.

“The naive notion that our enemies cherish life and that we should pity them received another reminder this morning in the form of a terrorist who planned to crash a plane and murder the 180 Israelis on board,” Itamar Ben Gvir said in a statement.