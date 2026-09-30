/India foils major Pakistani drug smuggling bid: Five arrested with 526 kg heroin, meth in Arabian sea

The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday (Sep 30) said it had foiled a major maritime drug smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, west of Lakshadweep. India, as per the Coast Guard, has seized narcotics valued at more than ₹3,000 crore in the international market, apprehending five Pakistani nationals.

The operation involved an Iranian dhow carrying five Pakistani nationals. It was conducted jointly by the Indian Coast Guard and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The seized contraband included 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine, according to the Coast Guard.

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Pakistani nationals intercepted after sea-air surveillance

The Coast Guard said its assets acted on actionable intelligence and maintained continuous surveillance of the suspected vessel before launching a hot pursuit.

“Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, Bharatiya Tatrakshak assets maintained unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralizing the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow on 25 September 2026,” it said in a statement.

The vessel was intercepted in the Arabian Sea on September 25, with the operation resulting in the seizure of the narcotics.

The Coast Guard described the operation as an example of its maritime surveillance and enforcement capabilities against illicit activities in India's maritime zones.

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Dhow, crew and drugs taken to Mumbai

Following the interception, the dhow, its crew and the seized contraband were escorted to Mumbai under armed guard.

“The intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings,” the Coast Guard said.

The joint investigation is expected to examine the origin of the drugs, their intended destination and the wider network allegedly involved in the attempted smuggling.

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The Coast Guard said the seizure would help disrupt the financial networks behind international drug trafficking and prevent narcotics from reaching India's shores.