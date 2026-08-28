/ISI spy module busted in Delhi? Police arrest couple over alleged Pakistan links

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a young couple from the national capital for their alleged involvement in an espionage network linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives, officials said on Friday (Aug 28).

The accused have been identified as Md Sahil and his wife, Sameera. Police said the couple had allegedly been in contact with Pakistan-based handlers through social media since 2024 and had provided logistical support to a Pakistan-based network.

Couple allegedly sent Indian SIM cards to Pakistan

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the Special Cell, Sahil and Sameera allegedly procured Indian SIM cards and sent them to Pakistan through Dubai for use by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Police said the couple received around Rs 30,000 for sending eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan during 2024 and 2025.

Investigators alleged that the SIM cards were subsequently used to activate WhatsApp accounts. Pakistani operatives allegedly used those accounts to enter Indian WhatsApp groups and collect sensitive information.

Investigation began with Sahil's arrest

The probe began after the Special Cell developed information about an alleged Pakistan-based intelligence network operating in the Delhi NCR region. Police said the network had recruited local people to provide logistical assistance and procure Indian SIM cards.

Sahil, a resident of Sarai Kale Khan, was arrested during the investigation. A forensic examination of his mobile phone allegedly revealed conversations with Pakistani intelligence agents.

During interrogation, police said Sahil disclosed that he had first come into contact with a Pakistani agent on Instagram in 2024 through his friend Sameera, whom he later married.

According to investigators, the Pakistani agent subsequently introduced the couple to another Pakistani intelligence operative, who allegedly cultivated them and offered financial incentives for their work.

Police allege wider espionage role

The Special Cell said the couple was allegedly asked to provide logistical support to the network and help recruit more people for espionage and field operations.

Police further alleged that Sahil was tasked with finding individuals who could conduct reconnaissance around cantonment areas in different parts of India.

He was also allegedly involved in obtaining details about Army personnel whose court-martial proceedings were pending before tribunals.

Sameera arrested, phones recovered

Following Sahil's interrogation, police arrested Sameera for her alleged role in supplying Indian SIM cards to Pakistani entities.

The Special Cell said forensic examination of both suspects' mobile phones allegedly uncovered incriminating WhatsApp conversations with Pakistani handlers.

Two mobile phones allegedly used in the conspiracy have also been recovered.

Investigators are now examining the network's alleged structure and modus operandi, including its links with local operatives, over ground workers and sleeper cells.