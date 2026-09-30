The Election Commission on Wednesday night (Sep 29) removed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) declaration added to Form 6, from its ECINET application portal in states where the revision has concluded. According to Indian Express report, the official confirmation comes four days after the ECI announced that “for non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used.” The full Commission had decided on Sep 26 that the requirement would apply only during the exercise. Form 6 is the statutory form used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

What this means?

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The declaration -- which has been removed now -- requires new applicants to show details linking themselves or their parents or grandparents to electoral rolls prepared during an earlier SIR. While it has been removed for states where SIR has been completed, it remains available on the ECINET portal in states and Union Territories where the SIR is underway. Therefore, in states where SIR has concluded, the new voters seeking enrolment will only have to fill the statutory Form 6 prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and will not have to furnish details linking themselves to earlier SIR.

The ECI controversy

The ECI found itself in a major political row after an Indian Express report claimed that two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had objected to several points in the SIR at least 14 times in 10 months. Exposing the rift between the Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the report alleged that major decisions regarding voter registration, the deletion/restoration of names, and the handling of the electoral roll database were being issued unilaterally by the CEC without their knowledge or consent. Joshi had objected to changes to the form on the grounds that a form prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, could not be modified without amending the rules. Sandhu had concurred with him. They explained that Form 6 cannot be altered or appended without a legal amendment enacted through the Union Law Ministry.

What was decided on Sep 26?