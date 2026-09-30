/Loud blast at MRPL near Mangaluru triggers panic, fire and thick smoke seen

A loud blast occurred at the CHT unit of the Hydro Sulphur Treatment Unit at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) near Mangaluru on Wednesday (Sep 30), with fire and thick black smoke seen rising from the premises, triggering panic in nearby areas. The incident reportedly occurred at the third phase of MRPL at Kalavar, about 15 km from Mangaluru, around 12.25 pm. The emergency team of MRPL has rushed to the spot. Fire and thick black smoke were seen rising from the place following the blast.

One person, identified as Rajesh Baptist, sustained burn injurie, while six others suffered minor injuries. They are all in Srinivasa Hospital. All employees also underwent medical check-ups, police said.

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The explosion was heard several kilometres away, while window panes were reportedly shattered, including at the Mangaluru Airport office. Residents of Jokatte and Surathkal reported that their houses shook and doors and windows vibrated. According to Times of India report, the city police commissioner, deputy commissioner and Zilla Panchayat CEO, present at the site and said there was no major cause for concern and that necessary precautionary measures were being taken.