/PM Modi to flag off four new Vande Bharat trains from Varanasi. check routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Friday from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency. The new trains are expected to significantly reduce travel time between major destinations, enhance regional connectivity, and boost tourism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations at Varanasi railway station and instructed officials to ensure security arrangements, passenger facilities, and beautification works ahead of the prime minister's visit to the city.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes.

Banaras-Khajuraho

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect two major tourist destinations, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. It will significantly reduce travel time by 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The train is set to ensure connectivity to some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

Lucknow-Sharanpur

The Lucknow-Sharanpur Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in approximately seven hours and 45 minutes, cutting the travel time by nearly one hour. It will pass through Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, and will also enhance access to the holy city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand via Roorkee.

Firozpur-Delhi

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in just 6 hours and 40 minutes, significantly less than existing trains on the route.

The train will enhance connectiveiy between the national capital and major cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda and Patiala. It is expected to boost trade, tourism and employment opportunities, supporting the development of border regions by facilitating improved access to national markets.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru

Directly connecting Ernakulam in Kerala's Kochi to Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in just 8 hours and 40 minutes, reducing the travel time by over 2 hours.