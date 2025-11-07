PM Modi to attend global Peace Prayer Festival, says Bhutan PM Tobgay

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has lauded India sending Buddha relics to his country, and termed the railway connectivity project as one that further 'cements' the friendship. India and Bhutan are advancing a 58-km cross-border rail link from Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu, set to boost trade and tourism.

His comments come ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Himalayan kingdom next week to attend the 70th birthday of Bhutan’s Fourth King & Global Peace Prayer Festival. During PM Modi's visit, a key hydropower project will be inaugurated. Speaking to WION, he said, 'PM Modi will be the guest of honour'. Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project (1,020 MW), which will nearly double Bhutan's electricity capacity, boost power exports to India, and enhance energy security for both nations. Funded partly by India, it aligns with Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan.

Tobgay described the Global Peace Prayer Festival, a joint initiative of the Indian and Bhutanese governments, as a reminder of shared values. “We have a strong spiritual tradition of conducting prayers for peace. We have reached out to monks, spiritual practitioners,” he said, adding that the event would feature an “unprecedented gathering of worshipers" who are "offering prayers for global Peace".

India will be sending Buddha relics for the festival. PM Tobgay welcomed the gesture. “We will receive very sacred relics of Lord Buddha from India..,” he said. “India sending Relics, shows we are on the same page when it comes to spiritual collaboration, not just political, development cooperation. Deeply grateful for PM Modi to receive and worship relics. I see relics being sent as a gift of PM Modi, my elder brother, to people of Bhutan.’”

Tobgay spoke of Modi in effusive terms, calling him “my elder brother, my political mentor, he is not just a political leader, but a spiritual master. To have him here, bless the gathering, is very important for us”. He added, “PM Modi is very caring to me, I feel the warmth of brotherhood, as early as 2014...he is an exemplary political leader, spiritual master.”

He also spoke about Gelephu Mindfulness City, a planned “economic corridor” on Bhutan’s southern border with India. “It is important for India as well, it is on the border with India,” Tobgay said. “Indian business can enjoy advantages. It will be a gateway for investment.”

