Bhutan PM backs New Delhi's push for permanent UNSC seat, calls India and Japan 'deserving nations'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 27, 2025, 14:20 IST | Updated: Sep 27, 2025, 14:20 IST
File Photo: Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister Bhutan speaks during the 72nd session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York September 22, 2017. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay, at UNGA80, backed India and Japan for permanent UNSC seats, urging reform to reflect global realities. He called for a stronger multilateral system to tackle the climate crisis, poverty, and conflicts.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, speaking at the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80) on Friday (Sep 27), called for reforms in the UN Security Council (UNSC) and explicitly named India and Japan as “deserving nations” for permanent membership. The Bhutanese PM noted that the Security Council must expand both permanent and non-permanent membership to reflect today’s global realities. “A reformed Security Council must include deserving nations such as India and Japan alongside other capable and leading countries,” he declared, aligning with India’s long-standing push for a permanent seat.

Multilateral system - a necessity

Tobgay stressed the need for a reinvigorated multilateral system to address climate crises, poverty, and global conflicts. Bhutan, he said, supports a United Nations that is “representative, responsive, and effective,” focused on results rather than resolutions.

His remarks follow recent momentum for UNSC reform, including the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. That meeting echoed support for India and Brazil’s aspirations to play a greater role at the UN.

Painting a stark picture of current challenges, Tobgay said, "A planet in a climate crisis, persistent poverty, and conflicts that shatter lives and erode trust among our nations." He rallied behind UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ UN80 initiative, urging nations to embrace a “renewed purpose” to strengthen the UN’s capacity to act on peace, sustainable development, and climate action.

Looking to the UN’s centennial, Tobgay envisioned a future where "peace is the norm, where climate is stable, and where every child, no matter where they are born, has the opportunity to grow as productive members of our global community."

Earlier this week, BRICS foreign ministers reiterated support for UNSC reform, recalling the 2022 Beijing and 2023 Johannesburg II declarations. China and Russia, as permanent UNSC members, reaffirmed their backing for Brazil and India’s aspirations for a greater role in the UN.

