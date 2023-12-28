PM Modi to flag off Amrit Bharat Express from Ayodhya on Dec 30. Take a look at its features, fare | Details

Indian PM Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the brand new ‘Amrit Bharat Express’ train on December 30. The trains which are seen as the “sleeper edition” of the high-speed Vande Bharat trains are probably the New Year’s first gift to the common man.

Amrit Bharat Express is a superfast express service that will be a non-AC sleeper class service that is designed to cost way cheaper than any other train for longer distances. The first such train will flag off from Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Saturday (Dec 30).

Earlier, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav shared a video presenting a quick look inside the upcoming Amrit Bharat Express. अमृत काल की अमृत भारत ट्रेन! pic.twitter.com/yegGEydJU5 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 26, 2023 × As per reports, the Amrit Bharat Express is slated to replace Antyodaya Express, Jan Sadharan Express and Hybrid ICF-LHB coached trains, and also will be much cheaper than them. The first train from the lot is manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory, which will cost around Rs 65 crore ($8.1 million).

Also Read | Actor and DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth dies at 71

Here is everything you need to know about the Amrit Bharat Express:

Amrit Bharat Express: Distinctive features

All the Amrit Bharat Express trains will utilise Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with a push-pull setup, as per the circular issued by the Railway Board.

The trains will also include special features like horizontal sliding windows, semi-permanent couplers linking coaches, wider gangways sealed against dust, and aerosol-based fire suspension systems in toilets.

The trains will also feature electrical sections, emergency disaster management lights, fluorescent guide strips on the floor, bench-style design for certain coaches, and segregation of reserved and unreserved sections using sliding doors.

Also, these trains are equipped with "Kavach," an indigenous technology that helps locomotive pilots prevent Signal Passing At Danger (SPAD) instances and handle operations during challenging weather conditions.

Amrit Bharat Express: Ticket prices

As per the Railway Board, for journeys within a range of one to 50 kilometres, the minimum fare of Amrit Bharat Express trains will be Rs 35 ($ 0.42). This fare excludes additional charges, which is higher compared to other mail or express trains by about 15 to 17 per cent, as per a railway official’s statement, quoted by PTI.

Also Read | Putin invites PM Modi to Russia during his meeting with EAM Jaishankar

Additionally, concessional tickets and tickets obtained through free complimentary passes without reimbursement will not be valid for travel on these trains, as per the circular issued.

The eligibility criteria for Privilege Passes, PTOs (privilege ticket orders), and Duty Passes for railway employees will align with the norms applicable to mail/express trains.