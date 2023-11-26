PM Modi to be on two-day UAE visit for World Climate Action Summit during COP28

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the World Climate Action Summit (WCAS) in Dubai on December 1, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press release.

The WCAS will be held under the UAE's Presidency during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP 28.

His attendance comes at the invitation of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and is part of the COP-28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The World Climate Action Summit will convene heads of states, and leaders from various sectors, including civil society, business, youth, indigenous peoples' organisations, and more.

Discussions will focus on strategies and plans to enhance climate action globally.

Alongside Prime Minister Modi, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is expected to participate in high-level events and roundtables during COP-28, addressing topics such as finance for climate goals, emissions reduction, adaptation to climate impacts, and the transition to a green economy with inclusivity, media reports said.

"The Conference of Parties to the UNFCCC provides a unique opportunity to impart momentum for collective action towards combating the shared challenge of climate change," an MEA statement read.

Negotiations during COP28

Negotiations during the conference may center on the funds intended to support developing and poor countries for climate impacts, including funding for adaptation.

Developing countries may call on developed nations to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and significantly increase financial and technological support to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

During COP-26 in Glasgow, the Prime Minister had announced five specific targets. It was titled "Panchamrit” and was India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action.

Prime Minister had also announced Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

"Climate change has been an important priority area of India’s G20 Presidency, and significant new steps have been captured in the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and other outcomes during our Presidency. COP-28 will provide an opportunity to take forward these successes," the statement read.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also engage in bilateral meetings with leaders participating in the summit.