Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Gautam Adani during the inauguration of Adani Group-led Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala. While the Prime Minister praised Gautam Adani in his speech, he joked that this event with Shashi Tharoor, Kerala CM Vijayan and himself on the same stage will give "sleepless nights" to many. However, the person translating his speech did not translate it properly, and it prompted the PM to say, “the message has gone across to whom it was meant.”

PM Modi referred to Kerala CM Vijayan as a “pillar” of the Opposition INDIA bloc. "Today, Shashi Tharoor is sitting here. Today's program will disturb the sleep of some people. The message has gone wherever it had to go." he said from the dais.

The PM also praised Gautam Adani, and said, "I just visited the port. But when the people of Gujarat learn that Gautam Adani has built such a great port in Kerala... In Gujarat, he has been working on ports for 30 years. But never has he built a port like this. So he should be ready to face the anger of the people of Gujarat," Prime Minister Modi joked, prompting laughter from the audience.

Today, at Vizhinjam, history, destiny and possibility came together as a 30-year-old dream of Kerala became India’s gateway to the world.



We are proud to have built India’s first deep-sea automated port. A future global transshipment hub. This is a triumph of vision, resilience… pic.twitter.com/343mjcNcAB — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 2, 2025

The Prime Minister's reference to Tharoor, a four-term Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, comes amid weeks of mounting speculation around Tharoor's place within the Congress party, specially in Kerala. It also comes amid COngress party's massive criticism of Gautam Adani and their allegations on BJP with respect to Adani.

