Who owns Connaught Place? Know its history and what makes it iconic

Delhi's Connaught Place—commonly referred to as CP—is often called the heart of Delhi. With its distinctive white colonial-style buildings arranged in a circular pattern, CP continues to not only be one of India’s most iconic commercial hubs but also the second most expensive main streets in the country, according to the Cushman & Wakefield report from 2024.
From expensive fashion brands to local food courts, Connaught place sees an large influx of visitors on a daily basis. Contrary to what most people believe, Connaught Place is not privately owned.
Most of the land and structures fall under the ownership of the Government of India. Daily operations and maintenance are managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. However, the buildings in CP are individually owned or leased by families and businesses, some for several generations.
The area was designed by a British architect named Robert Tor Russell between 1929 and 1933. The layout was inspired by the Royal Crescent in Bath, England, and Cannaught Place was named after the Duke of Connaught, a member of the British royal family. However, it quickly became a preferred location for traders, especially those relocating from Kashmiri Gate.
Most shops and offices operate on leased land. According to the Old Delhi Rent Control Act, leases signed before 1947 saw only modest rent hikes—typically 10 per cent annually.
Before India's independence, rent controls and loose regulations allowed people to lease multiple units—some up to 50 shops in Connaught Place. These long-term arrangements have created a rare mix of heritage and commerce in the city centre.
Palika Bazar, an underground market, adds another layer of significance to CP, while the adjacent Janpath market remains popular across India. New Delhi’s first luxury hotel also opened near CP in 1931 on Janpath, marking the area as a focal point of early modern Delhi.