/PM Modi slams TMC on women’s safety, vows action against ‘goons and rapists’

With just a few days left before the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 26) launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of “betraying” women in the state and vowing strict action against criminals if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Addressing a rally in Bangaon, Modi described the current regime as “Jungle Raj” and outlined key promises focused on women’s empowerment. He alleged that women in Bengal have suffered the most under the TMC government, citing incidents in Sandeshkhali and claiming rising cases of crime and disappearances.

“The women of Bengal are the biggest victims of TMC’s ‘Jungle Raj’. They have faced betrayal and atrocities. After May 4, a BJP government will hunt down every goon and rapist and ensure accountability. The BJP guarantees both security and opportunity for women,” he said.

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The Prime Minister also announced that a BJP-led government would deposit ₹36,000 annually into women’s bank accounts and implement 33% reservation for women in government jobs. He added that the “double-engine government” would further strengthen benefits for women in the state.

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The remarks came a day after TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would take legal action against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his “violent remarks,” which were similar to what the Prime Minister said on Sunday.

Speaking at a rally in Arambagh, Shah had warned of strict action against alleged TMC “goons” after the elections. Responding to this, Banerjee questioned his language, saying such statements were unacceptable and would not help the BJP win Bengal.



Shah had said, “I’m warning Didi’s goons not to step out on the 29th. If people are troubled, after the 5th, we will act firmly.” His comments drew sharp reactions from the ruling party.

The political contest has intensified following a high voter turnout of over 91% in the first phase, one of the highest since Independence, according to the Election Commission of India. Observers link the surge in participation to shifting voter sentiment, prompting parties to ramp up campaigning ahead of the next phase.