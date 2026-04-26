/'Hezbollah's violations dismantling the ceasefire," warns Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Apr 26) said Hezbollah's actions were putting the ceasefire with Lebanon at risk, as as he vowed to "vigorously" target the Iran-backed group. Addressing a weekly Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said, "It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire."

Israel reserves the right to respond to "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks," the Israeli President further said.

The warning by Netanyahu comes after Israeli army claimed that Hezbollah launched 2 explosive-laden drones at IDF troops in south Lebanon overnight. The drones hit open areas, causing no injuries.

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Later in a statement the Israeli army said the attack is a “blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings by the Hezbollah terror organization."

Multiple violations reported

Meanwhile, the IDF says it struck buildings used by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon overnight.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend a ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group by three weeks after talks at the White House on Thursday.

After the talks, US President Donald Trump said the talks went “very well,” but acknowledged at an Oval Office gathering that “they do have Hezbollah to think about.”

The Iranian-backed group has not been in favour of talks, and since the initial ceasefire went into effect last Friday, multiple violations have been reported from both the sides.