Ram Mandir consecration: PM Modi prostrates before Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya after ceremony. WATCH

Ayodhya, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
PM Modi prostrates before Ram Lalla idol at Ayodhya Photograph:(Twitter)
Ram temple consecration ceremony: Having concluded the rituals of the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony for Lord Ram Lalla at the recently constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid obeisance by offering 'dandavat pranam' or prostration before the idol 

Following the conclusion of the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) for Lord Ram Lalla at the recently constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reverently performed the 'dandavat pranam' or prostration, bowing down in homage to Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Modi, alongside key dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, participated in the pran pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple.

The ceremony held after a week-long series of rituals, held special significance in India's cultural and religious narrative.

The sacred 84 seconds: Opening the eyes of Lord Ram Lalla

During the auspicious 48-minute 'Abhijeet muhurat,' or auspicious time of the day, the prime minister performed the symbolic act of opening the eyes of the 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla.

This sacred moment marked the completion of the consecration ceremony, which commenced on January 16.

The carefully chosen Ram Lalla idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj from south Indian state of Karnataka, portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old, capturing innocence, divinity, and royalty with precision.

The idol, meticulously adorned with jewelry from head to feet, featured a golden bow and arrow in its hands.

A silver and red tilak adorned the forehead, accentuating the divine presence. Clad in a yellow dhoti, blending seamlessly with the vibrant hues of flowers and dazzling jewelry, Ram Lalla exuded elegance and grace.

After completing the intricate rituals, Prime Minister Modi led the aarti and sought the blessings of the saints present in the temple premises. 

Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir stands as an architectural marvel with dimensions of 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.

The three-storied structure boasts 392 pillars and 44 doors, adorned with intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. 

(With inputs from agencies)

