/PM Modi mourns deaths of Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia bus-tanker collision, calls for full support on ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 17), expressed his sorrow over a deadly bus crash in Saudi Arabia that involved over 40 Indian pilgrims visiting for Umrah, most of them from Hyderabad. In a post on X, the Prime Minister mentioned that India’s embassy in Riyadh and consulate in Jeddah were offering full support while staying closely linked to Saudi officials. Meanwhile, confirming the incident, officials noted serious injuries among passengers; some remain critical at local hospitals.
"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," the Prime Minister posted. He added that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance, while Indian officials are also in close contact with the Saudi Arabian authorities.
Reports suggest that the accident occurred near 1:30 am IST (approximately 11 pm, November 16 local time) in Mufrihat. The vehicle carrying pilgrims who had finished their Umrah pilgrimage was travelling from Mecca to Madinah. As per MediaOne, there were 43 people on the bus—but just one made it through. The survivor has been shifted to a medical centre. Other media reports suggest that around 20 women, along with 11 kids, were among the bus passengers. Since most seemed to be sleeping during the crash, they barely had a chance to react after flames spread.