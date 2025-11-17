/Times Square hosts massive Langar as New Yorkers honour Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teaching of 'vand chhakna'

New York Times Square saw a big Langar (communal meal) gathering that brought together helpers, local teams, and tourists inspired by Sikh Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message. Padma Bhushan Sant Singh Chatwal, a New York entrepreneur, along with Onkar Singh, the coordinator of ‘Let’s Share a Meal’ distributed thousands of meals at the Times Square Langar event held in celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings.

'Vand chhakna'

Saturday’s event was held in honour of Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti early this month, on November 5. Also known as Gurpurab, the day celebrates the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and its first of the ten gurus in Sikhism. People worldwide mark the day through prayers, devotional singing, parades, or helping others together.

The Langar was held in line with Guru Nanak's teaching of the timeless principle of "Vand Chhakna," openly sharing with others whatever you have. Across the world, every day, hundreds of thousands take part in the Sikh practice, regardless of origin, wealth, or religion to break bread side by side.

The event’s aim?