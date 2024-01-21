PM Modi holds roadshow in Rameswaram, people shower flower petals at his cavalcade

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Jan 20) held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram ahead of the much-awaited 'Pran Pratishtha' i.e., the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple where people warmly welcomed him and showered flower petals at his cavalcade.

He was in Rameswaram to perform darshan and pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu where scholars recited verses from the Kamba Ramayanam.

The Indian prime minister also sought blessings from an elephant named 'Andal' in the temple premises. #WATCH | Tamil Nadu: An elephant at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and played a mouth organ as PM visited the temple to offer prayers.



PM Narendra Modi is the first prime minister to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in…

PM Modi on Saturday worshipped at the temple after taking a holy dip at the 'Agnitheerth' beach. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister also took a holy dip into the sea here. pic.twitter.com/v7BCSxdnSk — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024 ×

Hidden in the Rameswaram island of Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, the Shiva temple holds a significant connection to the Ramayana, as the Shiva linga here was installed by Lord Ram. ஶ்ரீ ரங்கநாதசுவாமி கோவிலில் வழிபாடு செய்யும் பாக்கியம் கிடைத்தது. இந்த கோவிலுடனான பிரபு ஶ்ரீராமரின் தொடர்பு நெடியது. பிரபு ஸ்ரீ ராமர் வழிபட்ட கடவுளால் நானும் ஆசீர்வதிக்கப்பட்டதை பாக்கியமாக உணர்கிறேன். pic.twitter.com/BCeQqDDpnf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024 ×

Lord Ram and Sita Devi also prayed here.

PM Modi, who is the first prime minister to have paid a visit to Ranganathaswamy Temple, landed here by an Air Force chopper and was accorded a rousing reception by BJP workers and the local people. 140 கோடி இந்தியர்களின் ஆரோக்கியம் மற்றும் நல்வாழ்வுக்காக அருள்மிகு ராமநாதசுவாமி கோயிலில் பிரார்த்தனை செய்தேன். pic.twitter.com/iAzm7xooCu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024 ×

PM Modi to visit Ram Setu's origin point in Tamil Nadu

The Indian prime minister, who is observing an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) ahead of the consecration ceremony is set to visit the Ram Setu's origin point at 9:30 am on Sunday morning (Jan 21).

He will perform a prayer at 10:15 am at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple.

The temple, whose name stands for Rama with the bow, is s located in Dhanushkodi.

PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamps on Ram Temple

PM Modi had earlier, on Thursday, released commemorative postage stamps and a book of stamps dedicated to Lord Ram by countries across the globe.

The components of the design, according to the officials, include the Ram temple, the 'chaupai' (verse) 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', the sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

The 48-page book included stamps from the countries like USA, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and Cambodia, and even organisations like the United Nations.

PM Modi said that the postal stamps were not just pieces of paper or mere artwork but were mediums that would take the historical event to future generations.

"The postal stamps are mediums to take ideas, history and the historical moment (around the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya) to the future generations. Sending postage stamps is like sending a piece of history. These postal stamps are not just pieces of paper or mere artwork. They are miniature epics and artworks in their own right," he said.

The Indian prime minister will attend the ceremony scheduled on Monday (Jan 22) at the temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to open for the public the very next day.