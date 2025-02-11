Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Monday (Feb 10) for a two-day visit, during which he will co-chair the AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. Following his time in France, Modi is set to travel to the United States.

Un chaleureux accueil à Paris !



Le froid n'a pas découragé la communauté indienne de venir montrer son affection ce soir. Je suis reconnaissant à notre diaspora, et fier de ses accomplissements ! pic.twitter.com/rQSsI5njfN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025

Upon his arrival in Paris, Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora. A group of enthusiastic supporters gathered outside his hotel, cheering and playing traditional Indian musical instruments to celebrate his visit.

A video from the event shows Modi shaking hands with members of the diaspora, singing autographs, as they chant slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Vande Mataram," and "Modi, Modi."

#WATCH | PM Modi in France | After welcoming PM Modi at a hotel in Paris, a member of the indian community, says, "It is such a good moment that PM Modi has come here for the AI summit. With every visit of PM Modi, we achieve a lot. This time a new consulate will be opening. We… pic.twitter.com/iwmIbu2T54 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025

A group of men were also singing, “Jeet liya hai Dilli, ye to Modi ki guarantee hai," in reference to the BJP's victory in the Delhi assembly elections.

PM Modi shared pictures of his warm welcome to Paris from the Indian community.

“A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments!" he wrote.

After he reached France, the Prime Minister wrote on X, "Landed in Paris a short while ago. Looking forward to the various programmes here, which will focus on futuristic sectors like AI, tech, and innovation."

Speaking about the occasion, a member of the Indian community in Paris said, "It is such a good moment that PM Modi has come here for the AI summit. With every visit of PM Modi, we achieve a lot. This time a new consulate will be opening. We have one request if there can be a cultural centre here."

Another individual said, "Today is my birthday, it's a big day for me and he (PM Modi) blessed me..."

Later on Monday, Modi is scheduled to attend a dinner hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace. The event is expected to be attended by prominent technology CEOs and other distinguished guests participating in the summit.

On Tuesday, Modi and Macron will jointly preside over the AI Action Summit. The meeting holds particular importance amid recent technological advancements, notably China’s DeepSeek.

Beyond the summit, the two leaders will engage in discussions in both restricted and delegation formats. Additionally, they will address the India-France CEO’s Forum.

(With inputs from agencies)