PM Modi congratulates CBSE achievers, boosts morale of those who didn’t do well

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (May 12) took to Twitter to congratulate "Exam Warriors" who successfully passed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. He also consoled those who feel their performance could have been better.

“I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hard work and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters,” PM Modi tweeted. Congratulations to all #ExamWarriors who have passed in the Class X CBSE exams. Wishing them the very best for their upcoming endeavours. May they have a bright academic career and also pursue their other passions beyond the classroom. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023 ×

For those who were a little dejected over their performance in the exams, PM Modi said that just one exam did not define their entire lives.

“I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine!" he added. I would like to tell those bright youngsters who feel they could have done better in the Class XII exams - you have so much more to look forward to in the coming times. One set of exams doesn’t define you. Harness your talents in areas you are passionate about. You will shine! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023 × Earlier on Friday, India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to share words of encouragement with CBSE students.

"Congratulations to all the #ExamWarriors who have cleared the CBSE Class X exams with flying colors! The hard work and dedication has paid off. I wish all my friends a bright future ahead filled with endless possibilities, success and fulfilment," he said. Congratulations to all the #ExamWarriors who have cleared the CBSE Class X exams with flying colors!



The hard work and dedication has paid off. I wish all my friends a bright future ahead filled with endless possibilities, success and fulfilment. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2023 × "All those friends who fell short of their expectations, I implore them to embrace this as an opportunity to learn, grow and come back stronger. The journey doesn’t end here-rise up and keep pushing forward until you succeed," he added. All those friends who fell short of their expectations, I implore them to embrace this as an opportunity to learn, grow and come back stronger.



The journey doesn’t end here-rise up and keep pushing forward until you succeed. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2023 × CBSE has declared results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. A total of 21,65,805 students appeared for Class 10 board exam. Out of them 20,16,779 cleared it. The overall passing percentage was 93.12 per cent.

16,60,511 students appeared for Class 12 board exam. Out of them 16,60,511 passed the exam. The overall passing percentage was 87.33 per cent.