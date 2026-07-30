/PM Modi chairs high-level meet with top Union ministers, NSA as West Asia crisis reignites

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting is underway in Parliament with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Reports indicated that the meeting is taking place amid renewed war in West Asia, with Iran and the US not following the fragile ceasefire anymore. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are also present in the meeting that is currently underway. The situation in West Asia impacts the India's energy security and fuel supplies.
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What's happening in West Asia?
Amid various disputes between Iran and the US, the fragile ceasefire collapsed. It started from the funeral of former Supreme Leader late Ali Khamenei during which Tehran vowed to kill US President Donald Trump to seek revenge for Khamenei's death. Additionally, there was ongoing dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, with America wanting the shipping route to return to pre-war status, and Iran saying that they would charge tolls for crossing the international shipping route. This soon led to extensive US and Israeli airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure and retaliatory Iranian drone and missile strikes. Iran started targeting US bases in the Gulf and Trump started threatening of fierce attacks.
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Meeting amid discussion on use of force on students
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The meeting also comes a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi addressed the Parliament and demanded answers from the government over the excessive use of force by Delhi Police and Rapid Action Forces (RAF) on protesting students on July 20. Making a huge claim in the Lok Sabha, that prompted BJP MPs to ask him to apologise, he said, “I am very happy today to see that he so called Home Minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here... why is the Home Minister not here today? The Home Minister is not here today because he is scared. The Home Minister authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students. He ordered the students of India to be shot.”