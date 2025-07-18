/PM Modi attacks Mamata govt, says women not safe in Bengal, youth forced to migrate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took several pot shots at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday and targeted the Trinamool Congress leadership for atrocities against women, failure to provide employment opportunities leading to migration of youth, lack of development, violence and riots, and alleged administrative inaction in the state.

Addressing a rally in Durgapur on Friday, PM Modi pointed out the atrocities against women in the state and accused the state government of shielding the culprit who raped and killed a doctor in RG Kar hospital.

Sanjoy Roy, a former Kolkata Police civic volunteer, was sentenced to life in jail for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in August last year.

“You all have seen how, when a young doctor was subjected to atrocities here, the TMC government got involved in protecting the culprits. The country hadn’t even recovered from that incident when a horrific crime was committed against another young woman in another college. In that case too, the accused were found to have links with the TMC,” he said.

‘Youth of West Bengal forced to migrate to other states even for small jobs’

Criticising the ruling TMC for failing to provide employment opportunities, the PM said, “The youth of West Bengal are being forced to migrate to other states even for small jobs.”

“The people want change. They want development. Bengal desires transformation,” he said and promised a shift in the state’s economic trajectory if the BJP comes to power. “Once the BJP government is formed, Bengal can become one of the top industrial states in the country within a few years,” Modi said.

The PM said that the TMC government is standing like a wall between Bengal and development.

“The TMC government is a barrier to Bengal’s development. Real change will only come when the TMC government is gone.”

Citing riots and violence as hurdles to investments, Modi said, “How can anyone invest in a place where there is no hope for justice? Where riots like those in Murshidabad occur over trivial matters and the police act with bias.”

“Money is being demanded from businessmen. The ‘Gunda Tax’ of TMC obstructs investment in the state,” he alleged.

‘Infiltration is being encouraged by TMC for its own benefit’

The PM also accused the Mamata government of encouraging infiltration in the state and said, “For its own benefit, the TMC government has put the identity of West Bengal at stake. Infiltration is being encouraged in the state.”

“Fake documents are being made for the infiltrators... This is a big threat to West Bengal and the country... In the politics of appeasement, TMC is crossing all limits... Action will be taken against those who are not citizens of the nation,” he added.

Modi further said wherever there is a BJP government, Bengalis are respected there, and added that for BJP, Bengali ‘ashmita’ is supreme. Mamata alleged during a protest march on Wednesday that BJP-ruled states were conducting drives to detain Bengali-speaking workers as per a secret directive of the Centre.

Continuing his attack on TMC, Modi said that the West Bengal government stands as a wall obstructing the state’s development.

“The day this wall of the TMC government falls, from that day Bengal will catch a new pace of development. Only when the TMC government goes will real change come,” he said.

In a bid to sway the people of Bengal ahead of assembly polls next year, the PM said Bengal’s problems can be solved when it gets a new government.