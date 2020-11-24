PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as Cyclone Nivar nears

As Coastal areas of Tamil Nadu is bracing for a heavy downpour and strong winds due to Cyclone Nivar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of the impending cyclone that is going to cross into the state and UT by Wednesday.

"Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri E Panneerselvam and Puducherry CM Shri V Narayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas," the PM tweeted.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2020 ×

A deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Nivar and lay centred about 410 km East-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai, said the India Meteorological Department.

According to the weather department, over the next 24 hours it is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Wednesday 8 p.m. as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal and along & off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies)