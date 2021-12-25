Pilot killed in IAF's MiG-21 plane crash in India's Jaisalmer

During a training sortie, a MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force has crashed in the state of Rajasthan on Friday night. The pilot, who was identified as Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, was killed in the mishap, which occurred in Jaisalmer, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The aircraft went down in the Desert National Park area, which comes under the Sam police station. Police have reached the spot, Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh told PTI.

On Twitter, the IAF, said, "This evening, around 8.30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. An inquiry is being ordered."

"With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart," it stated.

The plane crashed in sand dunes near Sudasari, said Sam police station SHO Dalpat Singh.

According to an eyewitness, the plane burst into flames before hitting the ground. The eyewitness lives in a hamlet near the Desert National Park.

Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh and collector Ashish Modi have reached the spot.

(With inputs from agencies)