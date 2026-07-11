/PFI leader put on trial for 'waging war against India, conspiring for overthrowing government'

Formal charges were framed against 20 members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), including its founding chairman, Erappungal Abubacker, as well as the organisation itself on Saturday by a Special NIA Court at the Patiala House Court Complex. The case has been listed for trial.

On June 5, the NIA court directed to frame charges against the proscribed PFI and its 20 office bearers, including founding chairman E Abubakar and chairman OMA Salam, for the offences of criminal Conspiracy, waging war against the country, and offences including raising funds for a terror organisation, Conspiracy for terror activities, organising terror camps and recruitment for terror activities under UAPA, reported ANI.

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The arrests were made in September 2022 in a nationwide crackdown on the PFI. The action was taken after the Central Government declared PFI an unlawful organisation.

The formal charges against 20 accused persons and the PFI were framed by special NIA judge Prashant Sharma. The charges were denied by the accused sought trial.

The Court has listed the matter for trial and NIA will lead evidence from July 29 onwards.

"Considered as a whole, the material on record raises grave suspicion that the accused, acting through and on behalf of the Popular Front of India and its National Executive Council (NEC), agreed and acted in furtherance of a single conspiracy to overthrow the secular democratic Government of India and to establish an Islamic Caliphate under Sharia law in India by or before the year 2047 through an armed struggle against the State," the court said on June 5.

It is alleged that the PFI and leaders were planning to overthrow the government. It's also alleged that the accused persons were radicalising the youth and promoting enmity between communities, and senior RSS leaders were on the hit list.