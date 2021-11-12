Passengers safe after boulders fall on Indian train damaging coaches

According to the Indian Railways (South Western Railways), a mishap took place in the wee hours of Friday as the Kannur-Bengaluru express train was travelling through Indian state of Tamil Nadu’s Dharmapuri district.

At around 3:50 am, boulders suddenly fell on the moving train, thus damaging seven coaches -B1, B2, S6, S7, S8, S9 and S10.

A Railway team comprising of senior staff and doctors visited the spot, which was between Toppur and Sivadi, within an hour of the accident, said, all 2,348 passengers on-board were safe and that no casualty or injury was reported.

The pictures of the spot show the train on the tracks, however, a side-view reveals that the bottom portion of several coaches, including the wheels and the other parts have been damaged. While the coaches appear to be on the tracks, at some portions, the wheels appear to be dislodged from the tracks.

The train comprising of 20 coaches had departed from Kannur, Kerala at 6:05 pm on Thursday. Following the accident and the inspection by officials, different portions of the train have been moved to nearby stations, from where the railways have arranged buses to Bengaluru.

The passengers were provided with water and light refreshment at the spot, said the railways. They added that a help desk has been setup at Hosur (04344-222603), Bengaluru (080-22156554) and Dharmapuri (04342-232111).