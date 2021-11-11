Watch: Speeding bus crashes into toll booth in India’s Gujarat, injures 15

A speeding bus going to Surat crashes into Mandal toll booth of Songadh in Tapi district of Gujarat state in India on Thursday morning.

At least 15 people have got hurt in the mishap. It includes three employees of the plaza. Four of the injured are in critical condition. All of the victims have been admitted to different hospitals in Songadh.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras at the toll booth. The bus seems to have been carrying wedding revellers.

According to the Songadh police, the bus was coming from Maharashtra. Around 40 people were travelling in the bus. At around 11 am, the driver was not able to control the vehicle and crashed it into the toll booth at high speed.

It went straight into the cabin, where a female cashier was sitting. A woman and a male employee, who were standing near the cabin, were also injured.

After the collision, the cabin of the toll booth was completely destroyed. The machines kept there were also damaged. After the mishap, there was also a long jam at the toll booth.

(With inputs from agencies)