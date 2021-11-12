Srinagar: 3 terrorists killed in two encounters in 24 hours in the valley

Security forces have neutralised three terrorists in two encounters in the last 24 hours in Kashmir valley. One terrorist identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind, was killed in the Srinagar encounter.

Police said that he was a relative of one of the accused of the Lethpora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack.

He had also shot a video before carrying out the attack in Srinagar but was neutralised by security forces before that. The video has gone viral on social media.

"Terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew Pulwama affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind. He was a relative of one of the accused of LetPora terror attack and was assigned to carry out fidayeen attack," said Vijay Kumar, IG JK Police, Kashmir Zone.

Another two terrorists were gunned down by the security forces in another encounter in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. Both of them belonged to the Hizb Ul Mujahideen outfit. Police said that the terrorists were involved in recruiting young boys into terror outfits.

"Two terrorists killed. These killed terrorists identified as District commanders of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat. Shiraz has been active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings. A big success for us," said Vijay Kumar, IG JK Police, Kashmir Zone.

Both the operations have been called off by security forces. Huge arms and ammunition cache has been recovered from both the sites.