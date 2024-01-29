Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Never sow seeds of competition in students, says PM Modi. 7 key takeaways

Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students from all around the country in the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (literally translated as discussion over exams) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Indian leader advised students to compete with themselves and not engage in competition with others. PM Modi also advised parents not to treat their children’s report cards as their "visiting card".

A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about…

“This programme is like an exam for me too. Pressure should not be so much that it affects one's capabilities. We should not stretch to extreme levels, rather there should be a gradual development in any process," Modi said while addressing the students.