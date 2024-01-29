Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: Never sow seeds of competition in students, says PM Modi. 7 key takeaways
The Indian leader, during the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, advised students to compete with themselves and not engage in competition with others.
Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students from all around the country in the seventh edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (literally translated as discussion over exams) at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Indian leader advised students to compete with themselves and not engage in competition with others. PM Modi also advised parents not to treat their children’s report cards as their "visiting card".
"A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about…"
“This programme is like an exam for me too. Pressure should not be so much that it affects one's capabilities. We should not stretch to extreme levels, rather there should be a gradual development in any process," Modi said while addressing the students.
Key Takeaways from PM Modi’s address
- PM Modi said “running commentary” from parents, teachers and relatives drawing negative comparisons between children affects students’ capability. “We must ensure to address the issue through proper and heartfelt conversations with students rather than reducing their morale and confidence through inimical comparisons and talks," PM Modi said.
- Modi said the relationship between students and teachers should be such that it transcends the usual subject-related bond. The relationship needs to be deeper, where students are free to discuss their tension, problems and insecurities with their teachers.
- PM Modi advised students to take care of their health and keep themselves well-recharged. “Keeping the body healthy is very important for a healthy mind. For this, getting proper sleep is also very important," Modi said.
- Modi told the students more practice will make them more confident while taking exams. “No matter how difficult the question paper is, if you have practised well, you will perform well,” the Indian PM said. “Keep your Focus on YOU! What YOU are, what YOU do, what YOU practice, is what will decide your future," he added.
- Modi advised children not to remain confused. “Indecisiveness is even worse,” he warned. He advised children to analyse the details of things well and throw confusion out of the brain.
- PM Modi also said excess of anything is harmful, including addiction to mobile phones. “It’s very important how much of anything is used,” he said.
- While addressing the parents, PM Modi said they should not sow the seeds of competition among their children but a sense of inspiration.
(With inputs from agencies)