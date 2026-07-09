/Parandur vs Bengaluru Airport: Why Tamil Nadu drops the project while Karnataka pushes ahead

In a surprising development, the Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to drop the proposed greenfield airport project, which was set to be established at Parandur near Chennai, citing that the acquired land is unsuitable for runway construction because of the presence of extensive water bodies. He highlighted that the state will instead look for an alternative site to develop Chennai's second airport.



Meanwhile, Karnataka is also planning its major second international airport in South Bengaluru to ease congestion at the existing Kempegowda International Airport and to support regional growth. The government is considering locations along the Kanakapura Road belt, targeting the area for a sprawling 9,000-acre mega-project.



So, from the ongoing development, we will determine the differences between the project and how the respective government is acting to process the project that will pave the way to support the infrastructure growth, providing air connectivity.

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Parandur Airport Project

The greenfield airport project, spreading 4,970 acres, has faced sustained protests since it was announced in 2022. Farmers and environmental groups have opposed the project, citing concerns over large-scale displacement and the loss of ecologically sensitive wetlands. Industries Minister Nirmal Kumar said the government decided after finding that a considerable portion of the identified land was not suitable for developing airport infrastructure.



The development puts Chief Minister Vijay in a delicate position between honouring his promise to villagers opposing the project and addressing the growing need for increased aviation infrastructure in Chennai to sustain economic growth and future investments. The Parandur airport project, advanced by the previous DMK government, had consistently experienced sustained opposition from locals of Ekanapuram and other neighbouring villages over concerns connected to land acquisition, displacement and environmental impact. While campaigning, Vijay had assured villagers that their houses and farmlands would not be taken due to the proposed project.

Bengaluru's second airport

In order to ease congestion at the existing Kempegowda International Airport, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said he had directed the concerned officials to identify a site for Bengaluru's second airport in Bengaluru South district that would require minimal displacement of human settlements.



He noted that another criterion was to opt for those areas where the land prices are not too high, and the government would not encounter a huge burden on account of compensation. In response, a high-level team from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspected four sites, including Choodahalli and Somanahalli on Kanakapura Road, the Nelamangala-Kunigal Road in April 2025 and Harohalli, which is under construction.



The Karnataka government has postponed a final decision on the location of the proposed airport and will wait for a detailed technical feasibility report before sending its proposal to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the site would be chosen after evaluating technical viability, social impact and land acquisition costs.