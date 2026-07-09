/TVK led Tamil Nadu government pushes to make CM Vijay university chancellor

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan has announced that the Tamil Nadu government wants Chief Minister Vijay to serve as the Chancellor instead of the present Governor, RV Arlekar. If implemented, the state universities will see significant changes in their governance.

On Tuesday, the minister told the press that the proposal reflects the government’s long-standing position that the elected head of the State should oversee universities. The move also comes alongside a plan to expand the Vice-Chancellor selection committee, signalling a broader rethink of how universities in the State are governed.

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Viswanathan said the issue was discussed at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay. The minister reiterated that the government believes the Chief Minister should hold the office of Chancellor.

"For many years, the Governor was the Chancellor. Last year, there was a challenge over whether the Governor or the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor. We demand that the Chief Minister should be the Chancellor," the minister said.

This is the first time that the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has publicly outlined its position on the issue. The issue has remained politically sensitive in several states and powers of Governors in higher education has been widely discussed.

Wider search for Vice-Chancellor.

Alongside the Chancellor's proposal, the government has also decided to restructure the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors.

Currently, the search committee consists of three members: a nominee of the Governor, a nominee of the State government and a nominee of the university syndicate. However, the new panel will be expanded to five members.

According to Viswanathan, the proposal has already been forwarded to Tamil Nadu Governor R V Arlekar for approval.

If approved, the changes would alter two important aspects of university administration in Tamil Nadu. The Chief Minister would replace the Governor as Chancellor of state universities, while the state government would gain greater representation in the Vice-Chancellor selection process through the expanded search committee.

The proposals come at a time when the role of governors in university administration has become a subject of debate in several states. Any changes, however, will depend on the approval process and will need the reaccessing of the the legal framework governing state universities.